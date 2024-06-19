This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £500,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous 4-bed detached Longridge home features a modern façade, well-maintained front gardens and spacious driveway, a generous rear garden, an open-plan layout, large bedrooms, and a fitted kitchen.
As the estate agents say: “Welcome to your dream family home.”
Take a look around...
