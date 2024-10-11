This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £245,000 with Purplebricks, this home boasts plenty more than meets the eye...

This wonderfully quirky three-bed detached Leyland home is all about its unique style, with a classic and functional layout complimented by a distinct and idiosyncratic interior design which really makes it pop.

Close to local amenities, it’s located in a wonderful location near to transport links and supermarkets, making this wonderful family home the ideal property for someone looking to stay connected whilst enjoying a little more space.

Downstairs, the property features an entrance hallway, a downstairs WC, a large family lounge with fireplace, a fitted kitchen diner with built-in dishwasher, under-stairs storage plumbed for a washing machine, and garden access.

Upstairs, this lovely home features a large main bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en suite boasting its own rainfall shower, an additional double bedroom, and a single bedroom as well as the family bathroom. Externally, the rear garden is enclosed, private, and spacious, while the property also benefits from an integral garage and private driveway.

I’d call this home wonderfully unique, so take a look around...