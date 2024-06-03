On the market for offers in excess of £279,950 with Ben Rose, this charming family home not only features four sizeable bedrooms, but also boasts a spacious lounge, a modern open plan kitchen, a dining room, a breakfast bar, an attached garage, and a wonderful south-facing garden with patio and apple tree.
As the estate agents say: “The property would be an ideal family home, offering a generous amount of space both inside and out.”
Take a look around
Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus the latest local news by signing up for our free email newsletter.
Still on the hunt for that perect home? Take a look at some of the other local properties we’ve featured recently...
I toured the dream family home, a simply massive 4 bed detached Fulwood property with a huge garden for sale
I'd say it's well worth viewing: vast 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design for sale
I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.