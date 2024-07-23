I can't get over how massive this classic 4 bed Edwardian Chorley family home with huge garden is

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Apr 2024, 16:39 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 11:11 BST

This home is a stunning historic property in one of Chorley’s most exclusive postcodes.

On the market for £599,995 with Arnold & Phillips, this utterly gorgeous and characterful home features two generously-sized living rooms with vaulted ceilings and fireplaces, a large dining room, a fitted kitchen, a home office, a series of spacious bedrooms and en suites, and a completely huge garden with sun terrace and annexe.

Take a look around...

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

Windsor Road (Credit: Arnold & Phillips)

