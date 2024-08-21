This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for just £147,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed Blackburn home features a large family lounge, modern fitted kitchen, second reception room, a downstairs WC, spacious bedrooms, off-road parking to the front, and a rear garden with lawn and patio.

This place will have you saying ‘I can;t believe the price’... it’s a stunner, so why not take the full tour?

Have a look around...