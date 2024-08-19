I absolutely love this space age 4-bed detached Preston family home with stunning south facing garden

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:11 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:15 BST

As the estate agents say, this home represents a ‘great opportunity’.

On the market (but currently under offer) for £475,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous 4-bed detached Barton home is a real turn-key property, featuring an entrance porch, hallway, large lounge, second reception area/dining area, modern fitted kitchen with centre island, pantry, ground floor W.C., four well-proportioned bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom and a shower en-suite to the main bedroom, and a wrap-around south-facing garden with patio and lawn.

This home’s a stunner, so why not take the full tour?

Have a look around...

1. Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Garstang Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

