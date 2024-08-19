On the market (but currently under offer) for £475,000 with Purplebricks, this gorgeous 4-bed detached Barton home is a real turn-key property, featuring an entrance porch, hallway, large lounge, second reception area/dining area, modern fitted kitchen with centre island, pantry, ground floor W.C., four well-proportioned bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom and a shower en-suite to the main bedroom, and a wrap-around south-facing garden with patio and lawn.
