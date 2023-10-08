News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Huge 5 bed luxury Broughton family home with refurbished open plan kitchen and landscaped garden up for sale

This home is a charmer, and it’s located in a much sought-after area to boot.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £430,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this majestic five-bed Broughton family home boasts an abundance of space, from the conservatory and the fitted kitchen to the living room and bedrooms. It also features a wonderfully modern style and a secluded rear garden. Take a look around...

Still not sure you’ve found your forever home? Check these properties out…

Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

Complete package: 4 bed Fulwood family home with ultra modern interior and private landscaped garden for sale

Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price

Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, Preston, Lancashire, PR3 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Fulwood