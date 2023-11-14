Huge 1902 Hoghton countryside manor house with four living rooms, large gardens, and classy design up for sale
On the market for £595,000 with Armistead Barnett, this glorious four-bed detached Hoghton home dates back to 1902 and boasts four stylish reception rooms, gardens to the front and rear, countless original features, a cellar, and spacious living areas throughout. Take a look around...
