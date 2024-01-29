Grand classic Preston countryside cottage with wood burners, cosy layout, and huge pristine garden for sale
This picturesque property represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of countryside tranquillity featuring beautiful views and 1.7 acres of land.
On the market for £725,000 with Reeds Rains, this sumptuous Preston cottage is where classic English style meets modernity, boasting an open plan layout, three reception rooms with wood burners, an orangery, a main bedroom with en suite and Juliet balcony, and a garden featuring two timber cabins and a wildlife pond. Take a look around...
