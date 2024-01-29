News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Grand classic Preston countryside cottage with wood burners, cosy layout, and huge pristine garden for sale

This picturesque property represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of countryside tranquillity featuring beautiful views and 1.7 acres of land.

By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jan 2024, 08:41 GMT

On the market for £725,000 with Reeds Rains, this sumptuous Preston cottage is where classic English style meets modernity, boasting an open plan layout, three reception rooms with wood burners, an orangery, a main bedroom with en suite and Juliet balcony, and a garden featuring two timber cabins and a wildlife pond. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss these houses also on the market…

Massive 7 bed cul de sac Kirkham family home with open plan design and private garden on the market

Bridgerton style 5 bed Preston countryside manor house with classic style and secluded garden up for sale

Perfect for growing family: modern 4 bed detached Penwortham home with space, style, and large garden for sale

1. Roach Road (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales

2. Roach Road (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales

3. Roach Road (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales

4. Roach Road (Credit: Reeds Rains)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyLancashire