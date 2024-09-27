This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £455,000 with Purplebricks, this home is full of character, space, and modern aspects.

This well-presented three-bedroom detached family home, set in the heart of Wrea Green, offers a welcoming and versatile living space. Just steps from

The Green, the property features a bright sitting room with a log burner and exposed beams, alongside two additional reception rooms—perfect for use as a dining area, playroom, or home office.

The spacious kitchen diner, with shaker cabinetry, oak worktops, and a sunroom extension, creates an ideal setting for family meals and entertaining, while French doors open to a south-facing garden with patio and lawned areas.

Upstairs, the property includes three bedrooms (one with en-suite) and a family bathroom, with the two larger rooms benefiting from built-in wardrobes. The tranquil rear garden offers plenty of space for children to play and adults to relax, making it ideal for families.

With potential for further development, this charming home is perfectly positioned for village living. Take a look around...