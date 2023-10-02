There’s only one word for this home: wow.
On the market for offers in excess of £675,000 with Michael Bailey, this magnificent four-bed detached Fulwood home is about as grand as modern homes come, featuring a spacious lauyout, modern finish,and huge sprawling garden. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these local homes on the market…
1. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
2. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
3. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
4. Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)
Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents) Photo: Midgery Lane, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Michael Bailey Estate Agents)