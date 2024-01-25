Grand 4 bed Bamber Bridge family home with high class design, cinema, and huge garden on the market
This home truly has it all.
On the market for £899,950 with Roberts & Co., this glorious four-bed detached Bamber Bridge family home features a large sweeping driveway, a double garage, a grand total of five reception rooms, wood burners, a cinema room, a breakfast kitchen with utility room, a home office, spacious bedrooms, and a huge private garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Stunning 5 bed detached Preston family home with modern open plan design and massive garden up for sale
Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale
Spacious uber cool retro 5 bed detached Preston home with quirky modern design and huge garden up for sale