Gloriously unique 5-bed detached Grimsargh family home with super modern design & massive garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 12:16 BST

What a breathtaking home.

On the market for £950,000 with Fine & Country, this property is simply astonishing.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Parkside House has been transformed into a luxurious family home situated in the prestigious village of Grimsargh. The property has been meticulously upgraded, showcasing the highest specification of living accommodations throughout. On the ground floor, underfloor heating runs beneath a stylish Amtico floor.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The entrance hall leads to a spacious study, a 2pc cloakroom, and a living room featuring a media wall with Venetian plaster, inbuilt shelving, and French doors opening to the garden. The stunning living dining kitchen is equipped with Bora appliances, a Quooker hot mixer tap, and elegant granite work surfaces, offering French doors to a covered seating area complete with a fire pit.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

A well-appointed utility room leads to a secondary entrance hall, ideal for guests, which connects to the garage and an additional bedroom suite. Upstairs, there are four further bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxury 5pc en-suite and Juliet balcony.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Outside, an electric gate opens to a large driveway and double garage, with the garden designed for ease of maintenance. An Alpine hut with a bar, fire pit, sauna, and hot tub complement the outdoor area. Hidden away is an impressive temperature-controlled wine cellar, providing an exquisite private retreat.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Take a look around...

Be sure to sign up for our UK Today newsletter

Still house-hunting? Don’t miss these other homes on the market...

Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale

Hidden gem 4-bed Walton le Dale family home with large garden on the market for bargain price

Super slick 3-bed detached Longridge cul-de-sac home with heaps of potential & garden for sale

Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking

Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market

Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale

1. Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales

2. Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales

3. Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales

4. Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Whittingham Lane (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireNewslettersAppliancesParkingAlpinelongridgeLancasterNewsletterFulwoodPreston North End