On the market for £950,000 with Fine & Country, this property is simply astonishing.
Parkside House has been transformed into a luxurious family home situated in the prestigious village of Grimsargh. The property has been meticulously upgraded, showcasing the highest specification of living accommodations throughout. On the ground floor, underfloor heating runs beneath a stylish Amtico floor.
The entrance hall leads to a spacious study, a 2pc cloakroom, and a living room featuring a media wall with Venetian plaster, inbuilt shelving, and French doors opening to the garden. The stunning living dining kitchen is equipped with Bora appliances, a Quooker hot mixer tap, and elegant granite work surfaces, offering French doors to a covered seating area complete with a fire pit.
A well-appointed utility room leads to a secondary entrance hall, ideal for guests, which connects to the garage and an additional bedroom suite. Upstairs, there are four further bedrooms, including a master suite with a luxury 5pc en-suite and Juliet balcony.
Outside, an electric gate opens to a large driveway and double garage, with the garden designed for ease of maintenance. An Alpine hut with a bar, fire pit, sauna, and hot tub complement the outdoor area. Hidden away is an impressive temperature-controlled wine cellar, providing an exquisite private retreat.
