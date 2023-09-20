Stunning 3 bed Fulwood family home with 3 living rooms, modern design, and large garden up for sale
This lovely family home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £270,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this three-bed detached extended home is well-appointed throughout, featuring three reception rooms, a modern design, spacious bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, a large garden, and a detached garage. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Luxury 4 bed Chorley mega mansion with modern open plan design, stunning kitchen, and huge garden up for sale
Perfect for first-time buyers: 3 bed Lostock Hall home with modern finish and fitted kitchen up for sale for bargain price
1 / 6