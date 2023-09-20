News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Stunning 3 bed Fulwood family home with 3 living rooms, modern design, and large garden up for sale

This lovely family home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £270,000 with Vanessa Daley Estates, this three-bed detached extended home is well-appointed throughout, featuring three reception rooms, a modern design, spacious bedrooms, a fitted kitchen, a large garden, and a detached garage. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Luxury 4 bed Chorley mega mansion with modern open plan design, stunning kitchen, and huge garden up for sale

Perfect for first-time buyers: 3 bed Lostock Hall home with modern finish and fitted kitchen up for sale for bargain price

Huge 4 bed detached Longton family home with modern design and south facing garden up for sale

Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

1. Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates) Photo: Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales
Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

2. Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates) Photo: Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales
Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

3. Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates) Photo: Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales
Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

4. Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates) Photo: Garstone Croft, Preston, PR2 (Credit: Vanessa Daley Estates)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodChorley