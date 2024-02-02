News you can trust since 1886
Flawless & stylish 4 bed Leyland family home with ultra modern interior design & landscaped garden for sale

This home is about as flawless and well put-together as they come.

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT

On the market for the bargain price of £250,000 with Reeds Rains, this glorious 4-bed semi-detached Leyland home has it all, from a warm and cosy family lounge and a modern fitted kitchen diner, to a conservatory, spacious bedrooms, and a gorgeous private garden. Take a look around...

Househunters, be sure not to miss...

1. Northlands (Credit: Reeds Rains)

2. Northlands (Credit: Reeds Rains)

3. Northlands (Credit: Reeds Rains)

4. Northlands (Credit: Reeds Rains)

