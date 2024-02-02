On the market for the bargain price of £250,000 with Reeds Rains, this glorious 4-bed semi-detached Leyland home has it all, from a warm and cosy family lounge and a modern fitted kitchen diner, to a conservatory, spacious bedrooms, and a gorgeous private garden. Take a look around...
