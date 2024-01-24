News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Flawless space age 4 bed Preston family home with luxury design and wrap around garden on the market

This home boasts a contemporary finish throughout, adding to its innate air of luxury.

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £635,000 with Entwistle Green, this stunning 4 bed detached Preston family home is a space-age wonder and a picture of immaculate white surfaces, from the welcoming entrance hall, the spacious lounge, and the study to the show-stopping open plan kitchen/diner, the double bedrooms, and the wraparound garden. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market...

Uber modern 3 bed Ashton family home with unique interior design and huge rear garden up for sale

Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale

Wondrous detached 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with modern design and open plan fitted kitchen up for sale

1. Barnview Court (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales

2. Barnview Court (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales

3. Barnview Court (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales

4. Barnview Court (Credit: Entwistle Green)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyMoneyLancashire