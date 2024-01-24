Flawless space age 4 bed Preston family home with luxury design and wrap around garden on the market
This home boasts a contemporary finish throughout, adding to its innate air of luxury.
On the market for £635,000 with Entwistle Green, this stunning 4 bed detached Preston family home is a space-age wonder and a picture of immaculate white surfaces, from the welcoming entrance hall, the spacious lounge, and the study to the show-stopping open plan kitchen/diner, the double bedrooms, and the wraparound garden. Take a look around...
