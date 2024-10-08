This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £165,000 with Purplebricks, this home is the perfect home for a first-time buyer.

This charming two-bedroom semi-detached property is perfect for first-time buyers looking for a home in a popular and convenient location. Nestled in a private section of a sought-after cul-de-sac, the property boasts a large plot to the side, offering ample off-road parking and exciting potential for future extensions (subject to planning permission).

The house is well-presented throughout, making it move-in ready and ideal for those eager to settle quickly. The spacious plot provides a wonderful sense of privacy, with the opportunity to create additional outdoor living space or extend the property to suit evolving needs.

Sold with no chain delay, this home offers a hassle-free purchase for prospective buyers. The cul-de-sac location provides a peaceful setting while still being within easy reach of local amenities, schools, and transport links.

This delightful property represents a great opportunity to secure a comfortable home in a desirable area with room to grow. Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the potential and appeal of this unique home!

Take a look around...