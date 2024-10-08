This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £165,000 with Purplebricks, this home is the perfect home for a first-time buyer.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
This charming two-bedroom semi-detached property is perfect for first-time buyers looking for a home in a popular and convenient location. Nestled in a private section of a sought-after cul-de-sac, the property boasts a large plot to the side, offering ample off-road parking and exciting potential for future extensions (subject to planning permission).
The house is well-presented throughout, making it move-in ready and ideal for those eager to settle quickly. The spacious plot provides a wonderful sense of privacy, with the opportunity to create additional outdoor living space or extend the property to suit evolving needs.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Sold with no chain delay, this home offers a hassle-free purchase for prospective buyers. The cul-de-sac location provides a peaceful setting while still being within easy reach of local amenities, schools, and transport links.
This delightful property represents a great opportunity to secure a comfortable home in a desirable area with room to grow. Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the potential and appeal of this unique home!
Take a look around...
Still in the market for that forever home? Check out these other recent property features...
Quiet & peaceful 3-bed detached Poulton-le-Fylde family bungalow with private wraparound gardens for sale
Stunning 4-bed detached Fulwood family home for sale with modern design, large garden & ample parking
Have I just found Lancashire's best home? Ultra modern country mansion with 11-acre garden on the market
Sumptuous, spacious & stylish 4-bed, 3-storey Lancaster family home with secluded rear garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.