Family-perfect: Detached 3 bed Leyland cul de sac home with stunning garden, bar, and solar panels up for sale

This home is described as being ‘delightful and exceptionally energy-efficient’ by real estate agents.
By Jack Marshall
Published 8th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £290,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed detached Leyland family home is located on a quiet cul de sac and features a garage, a living room with French windows onto the garden, a stunning kitchen/diner, a utility room, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, spacious auxiliary bedrooms, a large family suite, and a gorgeous rear garden with raised decking, bar, and lawn, as well as 14 solar panels on the roof. Take a look around...

Blackbird Court, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Blackbird Court, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Blackbird Court, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Blackbird Court, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Related topics:LeylandPrestonLancashire