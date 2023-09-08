Family-perfect: Detached 3 bed Leyland cul de sac home with stunning garden, bar, and solar panels up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £290,000 with Ben Rose, this three-bed detached Leyland family home is located on a quiet cul de sac and features a garage, a living room with French windows onto the garden, a stunning kitchen/diner, a utility room, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, spacious auxiliary bedrooms, a large family suite, and a gorgeous rear garden with raised decking, bar, and lawn, as well as 14 solar panels on the roof. Take a look around...
