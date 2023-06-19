Eye-catching three-bed Preston family home with secluded sun-trap garden up for sale
This home is, understandably, described as ‘immaculate’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £235,000 with Yopa, this wonderful three-bed Preston property features a wonderful lounge, an open-plan living area, a kitchen with utility room, three double bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a huge garden, and a with decked area, and a garage. Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss…
World of luxury: five-bed detached three-storey Whitestake mansion with dream kitchen hits the market
Page 1 of 6