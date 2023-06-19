News you can trust since 1886
Two for one: pair of picturesque Preston cottages with fairytale gardens hit the market

When it comes to homes, can you beat a two-for-one deal?
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST

This pair of stunning Fulwood cottages occupy a wonderful plot in a quieter location on Lightfoot Lane and are set in amongst 0.37 acres of rural land. On the market for £900,000 with Armitstead Barnett, these homes are sold together and would be a dream piece of real estate for someone looking for their own slice of peace and quiet or even an investment opportunity. Take a look around...

Armitstead Barnett

1. Lightfoot Lane

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Armitstead Barnett

2. Lightfoot Lane

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Armitstead Barnett

3. Lightfoot Lane

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

Armitstead Barnett

4. Lightfoot Lane

Armitstead Barnett Photo: Armitstead Barnett

