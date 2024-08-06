Eye-catching bargain 3-bed terraced Leyland home with sprawling garden on the market for great price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:16 BST

This lovely home is described as ‘ideal first-time buyer property in the heart of Leyland’.

On the market for £140,000 with Purplebricks, this three-bed terraced Leyland home features a blend of ‘modern comfort, convenience, and affordability,’ as well as a great location, front and rear gardens, a modern interior, and great local amenities.

Take a look around...

1. Manor House Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Manor House Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Manor House Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Manor House Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

