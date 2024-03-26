On the market for £389,950 with Mortimers, this gorgeous three-bed end of terrace Whalley home is a Ribble Valley classic, featuring three floors of stylish and spacious design, a tiled entrance vestibule, a large family living room with wood burner and bay window, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory leading out onto the garden, a utility room, bright and airy bedrooms, a family bathroom suite with underfloor heating, an attic bedroom, and gardens to the front and rear, including patio areas, lawns, and two sheds. Take a look around...