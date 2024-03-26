On the market for £389,950 with Mortimers, this gorgeous three-bed end of terrace Whalley home is a Ribble Valley classic, featuring three floors of stylish and spacious design, a tiled entrance vestibule, a large family living room with wood burner and bay window, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory leading out onto the garden, a utility room, bright and airy bedrooms, a family bathroom suite with underfloor heating, an attic bedroom, and gardens to the front and rear, including patio areas, lawns, and two sheds. Take a look around...
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...
Downton Abbey style 4 bed Lancashire countryside mansion with uber modern interior & huge garden for sale
Supreme and tranquil 4 bed Preston countryside cottage with massive garden and two-bed annexe on the market
Massive 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge house with conservatory, modern kitchen & landscaped garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.