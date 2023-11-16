News you can trust since 1886
Exquisite 4 bed detached Broughton family farmhouse named after famous British Prime Minister up for sale

As one would expect, Churchill Cottage is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £575,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this breathtaking piece of real estate is one of the Preston area’s finest homes, featuring a large lounge, a modern kitchen, a lovely bathroom suite, a huge south-facing garden, and a double garage. Take a look around...

