Executive 4 bed, 3 storey Fulwood townhouse with luxury kitchen and spacious bedrooms on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £240,000 with Kingswood, this four-bed, three-storey Fulwood townhouse is a stunner, boasting nearby schools and motorways as well as shops, a welcoming open-plan kitchen living room, spacious bedrooms, a luxury four-piece bathroom suite, a rear yard, and a garage. Take a look around...
