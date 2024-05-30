Exactly what I see when I picture a traditional house: imposing & formal 5 bed home on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th May 2024, 16:36 BST

This three-storey home is an immediate classic, catching the eye from the off.

On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Ben Rose, this imposing 5 bed detached Lightfoot Green family home is a stunning double-fronted home with elegance, traditional features, a double garage, a living room with stone fireplace, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen with island unit, a home study, a main bedroom with en suite, and enclosed gardens to the front and rear.

Get the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, with our free newsletter.

As the estate agents say: “When I think about what a traditional house should look like this home is exactly what I see in my mind's eye.”

Take a look around...

Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...

I can't believe how big it is! Magical 3 bed Lostock Hall cottage with lovely garden on the market

I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale

Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

1. Lightfoot Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

2. Lightfoot Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

3. Lightfoot Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales

4. Lightfoot Lane (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonGardensLancashireMoneyPropertyfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.