On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with Ben Rose, this imposing 5 bed detached Lightfoot Green family home is a stunning double-fronted home with elegance, traditional features, a double garage, a living room with stone fireplace, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen with island unit, a home study, a main bedroom with en suite, and enclosed gardens to the front and rear.
As the estate agents say: “When I think about what a traditional house should look like this home is exactly what I see in my mind's eye.”
Take a look around...
Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...
I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale
Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.