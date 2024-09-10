On the market for offers in excess of £449,950 with Ben Rose Estate Agents, this charming property is a dream.

This stunning three-bedroom bungalow, nestled in the picturesque village of Little Hoole, is perfect for family living, having been thoughtfully extended to the rear, offering generous living spaces both inside and out.

It also features breathtaking views of surrounding farmland and is ideally located, with the property benefitting from close proximity to local amenities including schools and shops, while providing easy access to Preston city centre and Southport for commuters.

Upon entering, the welcoming vestibule leads into a spacious hallway. Towards the front, you’ll find three well-proportioned bedrooms. The master bedroom features a bay window, fitted wardrobes, and a modern en-suite with underfloor heating. The second bedroom retains character with its original fireplace and bay-fronted window. A family bathroom with a three-piece suite and heated flooring completes the front layout.

The country-style kitchen, complete with a Rangemaster cooker, flows seamlessly into the utility room and offers practical, yet stylish, living. At the rear, the open-plan lounge/diner creates a perfect entertaining space, while the orangery offers tranquil garden views and leads to a patio.

Outside, the home boasts a gated driveway, detached garage, and a beautifully landscaped garden with multiple seating areas, a vegetable plot, and panoramic countryside views. This property is truly a rural retreat.

