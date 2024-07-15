Dream extended 4-bed Leyland property with sumptuous design, open-plan kitchen, and gorgeous garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:28 BST

This three-storey property is as classy as it is modern.

On the market for £275,000 with Ben Rose, this 4-bed, semi-detached Farington Moss home is generously-sized, featuring a wonderful entrance hall, a spacious lounge with bay window and fireplace, an open-plan kitchen with sitting area and dining room, a breakfast bar, a utility room, a downstairs WC, large bedrooms, a family bathroom with roll-top bath and underfloor heating, an attached single garage, and a secluded rear garden with patio and faux lawns.

The estate agents describe this place as ‘an ideal family home’, and it’s easy to see why.

Take a look around...

