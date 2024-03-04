News you can trust since 1886
Dream 4 bed Preston countryside family house with courtyard, open plan design & woodland garden up for sale

This property is described as being a ‘stunning and spacious stone built home’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Aug 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT

On the market for £550,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this charming countryside idyll is the ideal rural escape. A gorgeous three-bed mews home set in a courtyard development in Brindle, this property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious bedrooms, a modern four-piece family bathroom, a garden overlooking nearby woodlands, large patio areas, and a detached garden room annexe. Take a look around...

