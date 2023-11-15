Dream 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price
On the market for £285,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful four-bed Leyland family home features a beautiful classic facade, a bay-fronted living room, a dining room, a conservatory with doors opening onto the patio, a spacious breakfast kitchen, a utility room, an en suite off the main bedroom, and a low maintenance south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...
And for those still looking for a new home, be sure not to miss these local properties currently for sale…
Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with stunning modern design and sprawling gardens up for sale
Tranquil and secluded 4 bed Preston countryside home with slick design and spacious private garden for sale
Uber exclusive 4 bed Ribbleton mansion with stunning modern design and detached garden annexe up for sale