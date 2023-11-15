News you can trust since 1886
Dream 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price

This is an ideal family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:49 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:55 GMT

On the market for £285,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful four-bed Leyland family home features a beautiful classic facade, a bay-fronted living room, a dining room, a conservatory with doors opening onto the patio, a spacious breakfast kitchen, a utility room, an en suite off the main bedroom, and a low maintenance south-facing rear garden. Take a look around...

Hedgerows Road, Leyland, PR26 7JR

