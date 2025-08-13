Cheap end-terraced house in Preston's Tag Lane for sale with 2 bedrooms and potential for a dream home

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This fabulous end terraced house in Tag Lane in Preston is a great opportunity for a first time buy, investment or a young family

On the market for £155,000, it has ample space yet with great potential to create a dream home.

The property benefits from the abundance of shops and amenities neaby and also offers good commuter ease of travel throughout the north west, with both bus and motorway link close by.

It has two double bedrooms end terrace has off road parking for multiple cars, benefits from high ceilings and some lovely original features. Offered with no further chain .

The property is for sale with Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

ICYMI: Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence

Imposing 4 bed detached house for sale on Watling Street Road in Preston has features you'll adore

Tag Lane, Preston

1. Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Tag Lane, Preston | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Photo Sales
Tag Lane, Preston

2. Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Tag Lane, Preston | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Photo Sales
Tag Lane, Preston

3. Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Tag Lane, Preston | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Photo Sales
Tag Lane, Preston

4. Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Tag Lane, Preston | Dewhurst Homes, Fulwood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSpaceBenefitsTravelVictorian
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice