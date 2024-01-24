On the market for offers in excess of £219,950 with Ben Rose, this gorgeous property sits on a tranquil cul de sac and features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious front lounge with a feature fireplace, a utility room, a study, a conservatory, a dining area, and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. Upstairs, it boasts a large landing, a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes and a three-piece en suite, and then a good-sized garden to boot. Take a look around...