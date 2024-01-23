News you can trust since 1886
Dream 3 bed Buckshaw Village family home with modern open plan layout and magical private garden for sale

This home is as lovely as they come, both inside and out.

By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT

On the market for £249,995 with Ben Rose, this picture-perfect three-bed detached Buckshaw Village family home features a wonderful entrance hall, a spacious front lounge with front-facing window, a kitchen/diner with downstairs WC, a dining space, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a modern family bathroom suite, a driveway for two cars, an integrated garage, and a stunning private rear garden. Take a look around...

