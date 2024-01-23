Dream 3 bed Buckshaw Village family home with modern open plan layout and magical private garden for sale
This home is as lovely as they come, both inside and out.
On the market for £249,995 with Ben Rose, this picture-perfect three-bed detached Buckshaw Village family home features a wonderful entrance hall, a spacious front lounge with front-facing window, a kitchen/diner with downstairs WC, a dining space, large bedrooms including a main with en suite, a modern family bathroom suite, a driveway for two cars, an integrated garage, and a stunning private rear garden. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other homes on the market...
Luxury 5 bed detached Hutton mansion with supreme interior design and magnificent garden up for sale
Wondrous detached 4 bed Walton le Dale family home with modern design and open plan fitted kitchen up for sale