Downton Abbey-style 4 bed Lancashire countryside Georgian mansion with uber modern interior and huge garden for sale

This 1830s gem is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:21 GMT

On the market for £1m with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale. Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio. Take a look around...

