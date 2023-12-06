On the market for £1m with Ben Rose, this utterly sumptuous four-bed detached Barton manor house is like something out of a fairytale. Words can barely do this property justice, but it features gorgeous open and airy spaces, well-appointed living rooms, a stunning modern kitchen, a cellar, huge bedrooms, and sprawling grounds boasting a private driveway, mature trees, and a new patio. Take a look around...