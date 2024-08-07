This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £180,000 with Purplebricks, this lovely three-bed mid-terrace house has been finished to an exceptional standard throughout, featuring an open-plan design, a modern finish throughout, spacious bedrooms, and gardens to the front and rear.
For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...
Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market
I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.