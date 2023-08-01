Detached 4 bed Leyland family home with open plan modern kitchen and landscaped garden with bar area on the market
From an open-plan kitchen to a bar in the garden, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £300,000 with Moving Works, this lovely four-bed detached Leyland home occupies a secluded cul-de-sac position and boasts an interior to die for… plus the private rear garden with bar area isn’t bad either. Take a look around...
