Detached 4 bed Chorley family home with ultra modern design, spacious bedrooms, and huge landscaped garden up for sale

This home is immaculate.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 09:32 BST

On the market for £420,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this four bed detached Whittle le Woods home is the epitome of modern spacious living, featuring huge open-plan living areas, a gorgeous fitted kitchen, a dining area, a home office, large bedrooms including a main with an en suite and dressing area, a wonderful private garden, and a double garage. Take a look around...

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

1. Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

2. Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

3. Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

4. Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

Whittle Hills Close, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, Lancashire (Credit: Armitstead Barnett)

