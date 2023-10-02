Detached 4 bed Bamber Bridge family home with dining kitchen and secluded landscaped garden with bar up for sale
On the market for £300,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this splendid four bed detached modern Bamber Bridge home features three storeys of stylish real estate including a wonderful kitchen diner, a cosy living room, a spacious main bedroom with en suite, and an enclosed rear garden with bar room. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these local homes on the market…
Unique 4 bed Whittle le Woods family home with quirky design, modern finish, and huge landscaped garden up for sale
Full of potential: 3 bed Lostock Hall family home in need of renovation on the market for bargain cut price