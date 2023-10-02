News you can trust since 1886
Detached 4 bed Bamber Bridge family home with dining kitchen and secluded landscaped garden with bar up for sale

Who doesn’t want a modern home with its own bar?
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:40 BST

On the market for £300,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this splendid four bed detached modern Bamber Bridge home features three storeys of stylish real estate including a wonderful kitchen diner, a cosy living room, a spacious main bedroom with en suite, and an enclosed rear garden with bar room. Take a look around...

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

Shuttle Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston

