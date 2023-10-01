Detached 3 bed Freckleton home with bright and airy design, fitted kitchen, and suntrap garden up for sale
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £469,500 with SellMyHome.co.uk, this three-bed spectacular Freckleton home is the dream countryside property, featuring wide open spaces, plenty of natural light, a modern design, welcoming living spaces, a modern kitchen, large bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...
