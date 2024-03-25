Deceptively spacious & bargain 3 bed end of terrace Longridge house with modern kitchen & garden for sale

This charming home is described as being a 'deceptively spacious, traditional stone property in the popular market town of Longridge'.

By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £210,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this three bedroom end-terrace home boasts an open-plan lounge through to dining room, a snug area and a modern kitchen, a split level landing, a four-piece bathroom suite, and three bedrooms as well as a generous lawn garden and an off-road parking space. Take a look around...

