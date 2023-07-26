Cul de sac 2 bed detached Much Hoole family home with loft studio and stunning gardens up for sale
This home is described as being ‘an absolute delight to the eye/’
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £240,000 with Home Truths, this utterly charming two-bed detached Much Hoole home features a wonderful interior, a converted loft studio, and truly stunning gardens. Take a look around...
Be sure not to miss these other local homes on the market…
Spacious 3 bed Preston family home with modern design, integral garage, and south facing garden up for sale
Huge 3 storey, 6 bed Leyland mansion with designer open plan interior and private garden up for sale
Page 1 of 6