Cosy 2 bed Ribchester cottage with fitted kitchen, conservatory, and spacious garden with hot tub on the market
On the market for £195,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this two-bed Ribchester cottage is a North West classic, featuring an entrance vestibule, a cosy family lounge, a fitted kitchen and conservatory, spacious bedrooms and modern bathroom, and gardens to the rear. Take a look around...
