On the market for £239,000 with Love Homes, this wonderful 3 bed detached Garstang family home features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious living room, a kitchen diner, a downstairs toilet, large bedrooms including a second floor main with en suite, and a lovely rear garden with shed.
Take a look around...
