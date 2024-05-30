Classic 3 bed detached Garstang family property with spacious design & garden on the market for bargain price

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th May 2024, 13:54 BST

This three-storey property is ideal for a growing family in search of a bit more space.

On the market for £239,000 with Love Homes, this wonderful 3 bed detached Garstang family home features a welcoming entrance hall, a spacious living room, a kitchen diner, a downstairs toilet, large bedrooms including a second floor main with en suite, and a lovely rear garden with shed.

Get the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, with our free newsletter.

Take a look around...

Still hunting for the forever home? Check out these other recent pieces...

I can't believe how big it is! Magical 3 bed Lostock Hall cottage with lovely garden on the market

I think it's the ideal family home... superb 4 bed modern Longton bungalow with private garden for sale

Spectacular detached 5 bed Preston family home with ultra modern interior design and garden annexe for sale

1. Nateby Court (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales

2. Nateby Court (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales

3. Nateby Court (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales

4. Nateby Court (Credit: Love Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GarstangPrestonLancashireMoneyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.