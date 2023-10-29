Classic 3 bed Clayton le Woods cottage with uber modern design, underfloor heating, and garden office up for sale
On the market for for £400,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this homely three-bed Clayton le Woods home sits on a large private plot with electric gates and features a wonderful lounge with feature stone fireplace, an open-plan kitchen diner with underfloor heating, spacious bedrooms, a study room, private gardens with a modern garden cabin with electrics. Take a look around...
