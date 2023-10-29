News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Classic 3 bed Clayton le Woods cottage with uber modern design, underfloor heating, and garden office up for sale

This 18th century semi-detached cottage is gorgeous.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT

On the market for for £400,000 with Forbes Estate Agents, this homely three-bed Clayton le Woods home sits on a large private plot with electric gates and features a wonderful lounge with feature stone fireplace, an open-plan kitchen diner with underfloor heating, spacious bedrooms, a study room, private gardens with a modern garden cabin with electrics. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Full of potential: spacious 3 bed Ashton on Ribble family home with huge garden for sale for bargain price

Chorley’s most colourful home: charming 3 bed family property with modern design and private garden up for sale

Stunning 4 bed detached Chorley barn conversion with uber modern design, open plan kitchen, and huge garden for sale

Eye catching 4 bed detached Leyland family home with modern open plan kitchen and southwest facing garden up for sale

Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

1. Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

2. Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

3. Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

4. Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents) Photo: Preston Road, Clayton-le-Woods, Nr Chorley, PR6 (Credit: Forbes Estate Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:WoodsForbesChorleyAshtonLeyland