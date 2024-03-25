On the market for £2.5m with Fine & Country, this utterly spectacular 5 bed detached Weeton mansion is the envy of Lancashire. Comfortably one of the North West's finest homes, this place features a traditional style with a modern finish, state-of-the-art technology, an indoor swimming pool, a home gym, a games room, a home office, a gorgeous main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a separate detached two bed cottage, four garages, and sprawling grounds including a paddock, five acres of woodland, and 1.5 acres of potential development land. Take a look around...
Get a personalised round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up to the LEP’s free daily emails.
Also on the market locally for those still house-hunting...
Downton Abbey style 4 bed Lancashire countryside mansion with uber modern interior & huge garden for sale
Supreme and tranquil 4 bed Preston countryside cottage with massive garden and two-bed annexe on the market
Massive 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge house with conservatory, modern kitchen & landscaped garden for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.