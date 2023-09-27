Charming 2 bed Fulwood bungalow with magical garden on the market for attractive price
This charming home is described as a ‘well-presented true semi detached bungalow.’
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
On the market £185,000 with Entwistle Green, this lovely two-bed Fulwood home features an iron gated driveway, a detached garage, a lounge with feature fireplace, a fitted kitchen, a conservatory, spacious bedrooms, and a stunning rear garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Bargain 5 bed Preston family home with breakfast kitchen, office, and landscaped garden with summer house up for sale
1 / 4