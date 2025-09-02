Character home with history for sale in Bushell Place, Preston where artists, musicians and intellectuals live

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Grade 2 listed Bushell Place is a remarkable place and its history, people, community and location makes it a truly beautiful place to live.

Perched on a site which commands views of the stunning Avenham Park which is a gem of Victorian forward planning itself and bordered by the River Ribble.

The houses merge with the ancient lime trees which are the home of a multitude of bird wildlife giving the impression of living in a woodland and yet in the centre of the City.

The community which is Bushell Place is an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, former educationalists, medical and other professionals and forms a close network of friends and neighbours.

It is recorded that Bonnie Prince Charlie promenaded along Avenham Walk in 1765 some 70 years before the houses were built and how he must have enjoyed it!

The property has four bedrooms, high ceilings and is brimming with character. It also has a yoga room.

It’s on the market for £500,000 with Yopa, North West & Midlands

ICYMI: Dream 3 bed semi-detached house in central Fulwood is stunning and five minutes from Preston's M6 junction

Rare opportunity to buy amazing period property in Black Bull Lane, Preston with swimming pool and annexe

Bushell Place, Preston

1. Yopa, North West & Midlands

Bushell Place, Preston | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Photo Sales
Bushell Place, Preston

2. Yopa, North West & Midlands

Bushell Place, Preston | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Photo Sales
Bushell Place, Preston

3. Yopa, North West & Midlands

Bushell Place, Preston | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Photo Sales
Bushell Place, Preston

4. Yopa, North West & Midlands

Bushell Place, Preston | Yopa, North West & Midlands

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:River RibbleVictorianCommunityArtistsPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice