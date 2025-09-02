Perched on a site which commands views of the stunning Avenham Park which is a gem of Victorian forward planning itself and bordered by the River Ribble.

The houses merge with the ancient lime trees which are the home of a multitude of bird wildlife giving the impression of living in a woodland and yet in the centre of the City.

The community which is Bushell Place is an eclectic mix of artists, musicians, former educationalists, medical and other professionals and forms a close network of friends and neighbours.

It is recorded that Bonnie Prince Charlie promenaded along Avenham Walk in 1765 some 70 years before the houses were built and how he must have enjoyed it!

The property has four bedrooms, high ceilings and is brimming with character. It also has a yoga room.

It’s on the market for £500,000 with Yopa, North West & Midlands

