On the market for offers in excess of £415,000 with Purplebricks, this chain-free 6-bed Preston family home is massive, centrally-located, and features things like a brand-new kitchen diner with island unit, large lounges, a dining room, a utility, a large main bedroom with en suite, a wrap-around garden, and a massive detached garage.

Take a look around...