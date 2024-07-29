Chain-free 6-bed Preston home with new kitchen, dining room, wraparound garden, and detached garage for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:36 BST

This large detached property is the epitome of spacious modern living.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for offers in excess of £415,000 with Purplebricks, this chain-free 6-bed Preston family home is massive, centrally-located, and features things like a brand-new kitchen diner with island unit, large lounges, a dining room, a utility, a large main bedroom with en suite, a wrap-around garden, and a massive detached garage.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

Take a look around...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

For those still looking for that perfect home, don’t miss some of our other recent featured properties...

Utterly spectacular 5-bed detached Eccleston family manor house with breathtaking garden on the market

I think it'll be in demand... Open plan & chain-free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with huge garden for sale

Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale

Utterly picture-perfect extended 3 bed Hutton family bungalow with magical garden up for sale

I'd call this an exciting opportunity... stunning 4 bed detached Leyland family home with huge garden for sale

1. Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cromwell Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NewsletterPrestonPropertiesLEPHome OfficeLancashireLeylandUberMoneyProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.