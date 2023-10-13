News you can trust since 1886
Central 2 bed Preston period property near Moor Park with original fireplaces and south facing garden up for sale

This home is just a stone’s throw away from Moor Park.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £260,000 with Yopa, this charming two-bed Preston period property sits on a quiet sought-after street and features two reception rooms, a basement road, original fireplaces, a dining room, a fitted kitchen, a landing with stained glass window, spacious bedrooms with their own fireplaces, a dressing room off the main bedroom, a family bathroom, and a south-facing garden with decking area. Take a look around...

Higher Bank Road, Preston (Credit: Yopa)

Related topics:PrestonLancashire