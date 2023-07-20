Brand new 6 bed Leyland family home with ultra modern design and gorgeous garden up for sale
This brand new home is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST
On the market for £675,000 with Laura Preston, this glorious six-bed new-build home in Leyland is the dream property for a growing family, offering an abundance pf space, a modern design, and a wonderful rear garden. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Bargain 3 bed semi-detached Preston family home with dining kitchen, utility, and huge garden up for sale
Stunning four-bed Chorley super-home with ultra modern design, huge garden, and lake views up for sale
Page 1 of 6