Brand new 4 bed detached Whitestake family home with open plan kitchen and stunning private garden for sale

This brand new property is a class apart.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:24 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:20 GMT

On the market for £500,000 with Purplebricks, this four-bed detached Whitestake home is the epitome of style and modernity, featuring an ideal design and modern finish, spacious living areas and a fitted kitchen, and a lovely garden as well as large bedrooms. Take a look around...

